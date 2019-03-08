Search

New managing director at Cawston Park Hospital

PUBLISHED: 19:17 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:17 05 June 2019

Chris McKenna, managing director at Jessal Akman Care Corporation. Photo: Jessal Akman Care Corporation

Jessal Akman Care Corporation

The private owners of a care facility for adults with learning disabilities and autism have appointed a new managing director.

Chris Mckenna has been named as managing director of Jessal Akman Care Corporation, the company behind Cawston Park Hospital near Alysham.

Tugay Akman, chief executive officer, said "Chris McKenna's combination of experience, knowledge and drive makes him an ideal fit for Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Limited's next stage of growth, and we are delighted to have him on board. Attracting someone of Dr McKenna's calibre into our organisation is a wonderful endorsement of our strategy and ambition.

"Mr McKenna's appointment will complement the existing senior management team at Cawston Park Hospital, and his leadership will create new opportunities to take us to the next level in terms of the quality of service we provide."

