Conservative MP’s husband abused ‘fat’ Boris and public health ‘fascists’

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013.

The husband of Norwich North MP Chloe Smith launched a tirade of abuse against health officials and his wife’s boss in a string of social media rants about coronavirus.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith failed to strongly condemn husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus, health workers and the prime minister.

Sandy McFadzean, as reported yesterday, also described Covid-19 as a “mental illness” - despite tens of thousands of deaths.

On his now deleted Twitter account the former soldier spread conspiracy theories that Bill Gates was behind the virus and questioned Boris Johnson’s “brush with death”.

The prime minister was in intensive care with Covid-19 in April and doctors gave him a 50:50 chance of survival.

But Mr McFadzen wrote on Twitter about his wife’s boss: “He had a psychogenic fever because he is fat, stupid and easily led.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to get fitter after becoming seriously ill with coronavirus. But Chloe Smith's husband dismissed the PM's near-death experience and called him "stupid".

Ms Smith, who backed Boris Johnson in the last Conservative leadership campaign and is the minister for the constitution, defended her husband’s right to air his views, but said they were different from hers.

“My husband’s a private citizen. Everyone’s entitled to their own view, and to debate. I take a different view,” she said.

“My own views are on the record and I’ll carry right on working for my constituents accordingly.”

In other tweets Mr McFadzen swore at the Department of Health and Social Care’s Twitter account for reminding people to wear facemasks.

He also described public health as “fascists”.

Mr McFadzean, who works for Credit Suisse, also retweeted abuse about England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty.

Ms Smith’s husband was pictured at protest against facemasks, social distancing and vaccinations in London on Saturday.

We asked Ms Smith, who works in the Cabinet Office, what coronavirus precautions her household is taking when her husband refuses to wear a facemask and claims the virus is “fake”.

We also asked whether she would condemn mass gatherings such as the one her husband attended.

She declined to add to her statement about her husband being entitled to his views.

Councillor Natasha Harpley, leader of Broadland Labour Group, said: “Chloe Smith is not her husband’s keeper but wow, how embarrassing.

“What an insult to the 1000s who have died and those experiencing actual mental ill health.

“I hope his ignorance hasn’t compromised the health of both her and those she meets whilst carrying out MP duties.”

The Conservative Party has not responded to requests for comment.