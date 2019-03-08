Search

NHS nurses offer sun safety lessons to Norfolk schools

PUBLISHED: 16:49 25 March 2019

Kelly Almand-Chinn, skin cancer clinical nurse specialist. Picture: NNUH

Kelly Almand-Chinn, skin cancer clinical nurse specialist. Picture: NNUH

Archant

Nurses from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are heading back to school to teach sun safety lessons.

Schools are being invited to get involved with skin cancer nurses from the NNUH offering to deliver a 20 minute assembly to teach children the importance of keeping safe in the sun.

Staff visited 51 primary schools speaking to thousands of students last year as part of the Sun Safe Schools scheme run by the UK skin cancer charity SKCIN.

Kelly Almand-Chinn, a skin cancer clinical nurse specialist at NNUH, said: “We talk about protecting ourselves from the sun and the children seem to enjoy the assemblies and they are much happier about putting on their creams afterwards.”

The NNUH nurses will be available to deliver the Sun Safe assemblies at 9am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from April 23.

To get involved email skincancerCNS@nnuh.nhs.uk

