Search

Advanced search

Video

‘The impact is huge’ - Children’s hospice launches appeal after ‘devastating drop’ in donations

PUBLISHED: 16:17 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 31 March 2020

Graham Butland, former EACH chief executive, and Tracy Rennie, EACH acting chief executive. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Graham Butland, former EACH chief executive, and Tracy Rennie, EACH acting chief executive. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

A children’s hospice has launched an urgent online fundraiser after losing thousands of pounds worth of donations due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Duchess of Cambridge opening EACH's The Nook hospice in November 2019. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Duchess of Cambridge opening EACH's The Nook hospice in November 2019. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which opened its new Norfolk hospice - The Nook - in Framingham Earl in November, is calling on the public to donate through the Just Giving website or get creative with home-based fundraising ideas.

The spacious outside area at The Nook hospice in Framingham Earl. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe spacious outside area at The Nook hospice in Framingham Earl. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tracy Rennie, EACH acting chief executive, said: “What we are all facing is unprecedented. We know this is a very challenging and uncertain time for everyone, and for EACH the financial impact is overwhelming. Financial forecasts based on what we know and the rapidly changing situation are extremely concerning, and are likely to get worse. Unlike hospitals, we all rely on the generosity of our donors to fund our services. We receive a tiny amount from the NHS.”

In response to stopping the virus spreading, the charity has suspended planned care activities in the hospice including short breaks and wellbeing therapies.

MORE: ‘Stay at home and save lives’ - coastal MPs back police chief’s message





The hospice chief added: “Our care service must continue. Our focus is on providing end-of-life care and bereavement support, and working closely with the NHS to provide capacity to care for the sickest children, and responding to urgent requests for care and support as best we can. But we also need to be able to start offering our services to all of the other families as soon as it is safe to do so. We need the help of the public to make that happen.

“We are experiencing a devastating drop in income from donations and the vast majority of our supporters’ fundraising activities, and our own events, have had to be cancelled or postponed.

“The financial impact on our shops is, without exaggeration, huge. Our 43 shops and eBay and Amazon operations are now closed. We normally take £100,000 of income each week – this is now down to zero – this week, next week and who knows how many weeks after that.

“We have always received such fantastic backing from communities right across East Anglia and we are now calling on our amazing supporters to donate what they can or get creative with their at-home fundraising ideas, by visiting www.each.org.uk. Our fundraising teams are working hard from home.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/each-covid19 to donate.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

https://t.email.archant.co.uk/lp/EDP_News_Alerts

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, amublances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Number of coronavirus patients at N&N rises by 50pc in three days

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was looking after 45 patients with coronavirus as of the evening of Monday March 30 2020. Photo: Archant

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, amublances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, amublances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Linnets’ season suspended indefinitely - but no decision on final outcomes

King's Lynn Town - still awaiting a final decision on how the season finishes Picture: Chris Lakey

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24