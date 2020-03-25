Could your child brighten the spirits of isolated care home residents?
Youngsters have been invited to brighten the spirits of care home residents by sending them colourful paintings.
Wymondham mum Felicity Hopper came up with the idea of asking children to paint pictures for the elderly who cannot be visited during the coronavirus pandemic.
She teamed up with her friend, Annette James, and the pair invited the town’s care homes to get involved.
So far, three homes have expressed a desire to take part and, having appealed via social media, Mrs Hooper and Mrs James have received several bright and beautiful creations.
“I thought this would be a lovely way of letting residents know they are not forgotten and putting a smile on their faces,” said Ms James.
“They are all becoming increasingly isolated from their families and friends and, in some cases, getting a bit depressed.”
If your child would like to paint a picture for the project, please contact Ms James via Facebook or email annette_james1@yahoo.co.uk.
Once further paintings have been received, they will be delivered in one go to minimise trips.