Twenty-eight children and three staff sent home to isolate after primary school pupil tests positive

Twenty-eight children and three staff have been sent home to isolate after a primary school pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Louise Jackson, executive headteacher at Snettisham Primary School, said following consultation with Public Health England, they had been sent home to isolate until Tuesday, October 20.

It comes after nine children and three teachers sent home after a pupil tested positive at the beginning of the month have been given the all-clear to return, after none displayed Covid-19 symptoms or received a positive test.

“We are grateful for all the support from our families, staff and pupils, particularly in following guidance sent home and for helping with remote learning,” Ms Jackson said.

“We understand parents might be worried but we want to assure them the measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and guidelines and we are continuing to work with Public Health England and Norfolk County Council.”

Parents have been advised that lessons at home will continue each day for those isolating with daily English, Maths and foundation subjects from Snettisham Primary’s curriculum.

Children attending the school, which has 97 pupils, have also been reminded of the importance of washing their hands and using hand sanitizer.

Ms Jackson added: “Our school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”