Breaking
Healthy 12 to 15-year-olds should not get jab, say government doctors
- Credit: PA
Government vaccine advisors are recommending that healthy children aged 12-15 do not receive the Covid vaccine.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said it backed widening the so-far limited rollout to more children in this age bracket who have underlying health conditions.
But it is not recommending mass vaccination of children aged between 12 and 15.
The programme is being extended to children considered most at-risk — including those with chronic major heart, lung, kidney, liver and neurological conditions.
It means about 200,000 more children will be invited for vaccines.
You may also want to watch:
The decision comes exactly a week after the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirmed preparations were under way to ensure the NHS was ready to offer coronavirus jabs to all 12 to 15-year-olds in England from early September.
The department said they wanted to be “ready to hit the ground running”.
Most Read
- 1 Community rallies around 12-year-old girl after terrifying attack
- 2 Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week
- 3 Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction
- 4 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
- 5 People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'
- 6 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
- 7 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
- 8 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
- 9 Bakery chain launches café-restaurant in Holt
- 10 Avid collector's vintage tractors to go under the hammer