Norfolk hospital to get new children's obesity clinic

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is opening one of 15 new clinics for severely obese children and their families in England.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS England, said that the pandemic has “shone a harsh light” on obesity, with many people gaining weight during lockdowns.

Children aged two to 18 with "severe obesity" will offer diet plans, mental health treatment and coaching.

They will have access to dietitians, psychologists, specialist nurses, social workers, youth workers and a children’s doctor.

Obesity affects one in five children in the UK.

In England, the number of children living with obesity doubles from the start of primary school to the end of primary school.

Ms Pritchard said: “Left unchecked, obesity can have other very serious consequences, ranging from diabetes to cancer.

“This early intervention scheme aims to prevent children and young people enduring a lifetime of ill-health.

Last year, the Government launched an anti-obesity strategy that included a ban on adverts for food high in fat, sugar and salt before 9pm and ending deals such as buy-one-get-one-free on food high in salt, sugar and fat.