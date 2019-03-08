Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Chief executive of hospital given second failing rating insists improvements have started

PUBLISHED: 10:30 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 24 July 2019

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, main entrance. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, main entrance. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The chief executive of a hospital placed in special measures for the second time in a year has said its situation is "wholly unacceptable" - but insists improvement has already started.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Chief Executive Caroline Shaw and Chairman Professor Steve Barnett. Picture: Joshua YatesThe Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Chief Executive Caroline Shaw and Chairman Professor Steve Barnett. Picture: Joshua Yates

Caroline Shaw, who joined the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as chief executive around four weeks before the latest visit of the Care Quality Commission (CQC), said work was already under way to address the hospital's failings - after it was again judged to be inadequate.

Mrs Shaw said: "I think it is really important for me to apologise to our community and our patients - it is wholly unacceptable to be rated inadequate and we absolutely have to make sure we are a safe hospital.

"We need to make sure we have a strong team and demonstrate that this hospital is a safe place for our patients."

Mrs Shaw criticised her predecessors at the hospital for the way the last report had been responded to and insisted things were different this time.

She said: "I feel the last time around the inspectors came in April, but people waited for the report to be published to start addressing the concerns. This has not happened this time.

You may also want to watch:

"The inspection was in March and we have been made well aware of the areas we need to improve in, so have been working to address these."

In recent months the hospital has appointed a new leadership team,  including a new chief nurse, deputy chief executive and financial director.

It is also due to recruit more than 80 new nurses from the Philippines to strengthen the team and will also be focussing on recruiting locally.

Libby McManus, the new chief nurse, said: "While I have only been here eight days, the challenge we face is absolutely doable and one I am relishing.

"Many of my staff have said they are already feeling more supported and that they have noticed change; I know together we can turn things around quickly."

Mrs Shaw added: "We all have the passion and motivation and it is now our job to turn this into fantastic care and a safe place to work.

"I am personally passionate about this hospital and dedicated to continue this journey."

Most Read

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

A47 partially blocked after crash

The A47 is partly blocked after a crash at Blofield. Picture: James Bass

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

First forgets to remove Leeds advert from old bus brought to Norwich

A Leeds sign on a First Bus in Norwich. First brings in older buses to Norwich from other parts of the country. Photo: Archant

Two to appear in court charged with drugs offences in Norwich

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists