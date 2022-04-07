News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family's gift in memory of much-loved wife and mum Cheryl

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:25 PM April 7, 2022
Updated: 2:30 PM April 7, 2022
Macmillan cheque

Kerry Craik, from the Macmillan Centre (left) accepts the cheque from Emily and Hannah Reed - Credit: Carl Reed

A family has raised more than £2,000 for the hospital unit which cared for a much-loved wife and mother as she fought cancer.

Cheryl Reed lost her battle with the disease at her home on the Sandringham Estate on February 19.

She had been cared for by nurses at the Macmillan Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. 

Cheryl Reed

Cheryl Reed, pictured with her husband Carl - Credit: The Reed Family

Mrs Reed's husband Carl, 53 and daughters Emily, 19 and Hannah, 18, raised £2,257 via a crowdfunding appeal, which they have now presented to the Macmillan Centre.

Mr Reed said: "I know Cheryl would have been proud, that did feel nice giving something back, they did so much for her."

His daughter Emily said: "They helped mum no end, giving us much more time together, and we would like to support them in helping other families at one of the toughest points of their lives."

