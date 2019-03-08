Register to join the £1m challenge for Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice Priscilla Bacon Hospice

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice is calling for 1,000 groups each to raise £1,000 and join its £1 million challenge.

Clubs, pub quiz teams, Scouts, Young Farmers, work colleagues or any groups of friends or even individuals can enter - and entrants that reach the target will be invited to dedicate a name on the £1m Challenge Wall in the new hospice. The successful fundraisers will also receive a certificate in recognition of their support.

Challengers will be helping to build a new £12.5m 24-bed hospice.

Priscilla Bacon Lodge has a 40-year record of bringing top specialist care, peace, dignity and vital support to thousands of families across Norfolk.

Despite its achievements, it is now inadequate in scale and configuration as the population of Norfolk has increased by one-third over the last four decades and, in its current location, the lodge cannot be extended.

Register to join the challenge at www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/support-us/the-million-pound-challenge