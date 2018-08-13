News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk charity to close down

Geraldine Scott

Published: 9:27 AM August 13, 2018    Updated: 11:08 PM October 9, 2020
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) being carried out at the dermatology department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) being carried out at the dermatology department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: Archant

Charity Photodynamic Therapy for Cancer Treatment (PDT) in Norfolk has shut down.

A statement from the charity issued on Sunday said: 'At a meeting of the charity's trustees on May 18, 2018 it was resolved that the charity should be voluntarily dissolved, due to a lack of membership sufficient to sustain the charity into the future.

'The proposal to close PDT Norfolk has been accepted by the Charity Commission and this will take effect on November 1, 2018. Any remaining funds in our bank account at the date of closure will be donated to the UEA research project that we have been supporting for the past 3 years. This project is aimed at using photodynamic therapy for the detection and treatment of lung cancer, and good progress has already been made.

'The trustees and committee members would like to take this opportunity to thank all those individuals, organisations, companies and other charities that have supported us in a variety of ways since we were founded in May 2012. We regret having to take this step, but can reflect upon a period of some success in promoting the cause of photodynamic therapy for treating cancer.'

