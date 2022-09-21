Norfolk cancer charity opens a Treasure Trove for shoppers

News

Books for sale in Star Throwers' new charity shop Treasure Trove in Wymondham.

A Norfolk-based cancer charity has opened the doors to their second shop in a converted shipping container.

Star Throwers is a charity which is dedicated to helping people affected by cancer. The charity opened Star Throwers ‘Treasure Trove’ to shoppers on Tuesday September 21. The store is based at the charity’s main centre on Melton Road in Wymondham.

Star Throwers' new charity shop Treasure Trove is open in Wymondham.

The new shop, a 40ft shipping container conversion, provides customers with something a ‘little extra’ to the main shop in Middleton Street, including small pieces of furniture, vintage clothing, and electrical items for sale, in addition to other pre-loved treasures and new donations. In preparation of the shop opening, over 90 electrical items were PAT tested ready to go on display.

The new retail outlet will create additional funds for Star Throwers to continue to provide free cancer support services.

Star Throwers' new charity shop Treasure Trove is open in Wymondham.

Star Throwers retail shop manager Helen Spicer said: “I am very excited to be given this opportunity to raise even more funds for our charity. Local people have been very generous with donations and it’s an ideal way to sell some of our larger items we cannot always find space for in our Middleton Street shop”.

Star Throwers would like to thank its long-standing corporate sponsor, Pilgrim’s Food Masters for the very generous donation of the shipping container, Norwich Crown Decorating Centre for the donation of paint and supplies, as well as our contractors: Wymondham Windows and Portable Space.

Items of clothing for sale in Star Throwers' new charity shop in Wymondham.

For store opening times, please check social media or the charity's website as the opening hours may change whilst finalising staff and volunteer hours. An open sign will also be visible along Melton Road.

The charity accepts donations of small furniture (not including sofas) and electrical items at their new premises.

Prints for sale in the Star Throwers' new charity shop in Wymondham.

Both charity shops accept donations of good quality clean clothing and shoes, bags, and accessories, jewellery, books, DVDs, Blu-rays, music (CDs, vinyl, instruments, and sheet music), Homewares: China, kitchenware, ornaments, pictures, collectables, blankets, curtains, toys and games, wedding dresses and accessories, coins, and collectables.

To learn more about the charity and services it provides, take a look at their website: https://www.starthrowers.org.uk/

