'Listen to young people' - Norfolk charity boss' message to MPs

The boss of a Norfolk youth charity has urged MPs to "listen to young people" to help improve mental health provision and support in rural communities.

The challenges young people in rural areas such as Norfolk face in getting mental health support has been raised in Westminster.

Dan Mobbs, chief executive of MAP (Mancroft Advice Project), gave evidence in front of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee at the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The committee of MPs, who are investigating rural mental health, started its inquiry because mental health services are often concentrated in areas of high population density - towns and cities - while access to services in remote or rural areas is often limited.

Houses of Parliament in Westminster; Tim Ireland/PA Wire - Credit: PA

As part of the inquiry, MPs questioned four panels of representatives, including Mr Mobbs, and heard how rural communities face different mental health challenges compared to urban communities.

Mr Mobbs highlighted the lack of basic provision of youth services in Norfolk in the face of increased demand during the pandemic.

He said while there is provision from CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services) there needed to be more "preventative" services in places, such as youth work, groups and activities and mentoring.

He said: "For young people it's critical. We know three quarters of all mental health problems emerge before the age of 24.

"There's huge problems with waiting times for treatment, but also there's been huge cuts to youth services."

The CEO added isolation, transport issues, a lack of local services and employment opportunities were particular issues in Norfolk, with young people dependent on parents or guardians to transport them to places.

He said: "CAMHS are doing a lot of heavy lifting for the youth sector, there's this idea that everyone needs to go to CAMHS, and that just isn't true, it's just all that remains.

"They do what they can but there's extraordinarily long waits for those services."

Mr Mobbs added: "I don't think it's complicated.

"Listen to young people, offer some choices in their community, have opportunities for them to move around and meet up with other young people.

"These resources do need putting into those communities, unfortunately they have been taken out of them."