Search

Advanced search

How to help a family with special educational needs get through lockdown with a special support box

PUBLISHED: 12:16 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 14 April 2020

Nicki Price, co-founder of SENsational Families (left), at the launch of the charity's new support group in Lyng. Picture Nicki Price

Nicki Price, co-founder of SENsational Families (left), at the launch of the charity's new support group in Lyng. Picture Nicki Price

Nicki Price

Families with children with complex needs can get help with a special box to help with home activities during lockdown - but only if a charity gets enough donations.

The lockdown box which will be given families across Norfolk who have children with special educational needs and disabilty (SEND) by SENsational Families during the coronavirus lockdown. The charity is fundraising through its SENsational Smies online fundraiser. Picture: SENsational FamiliesThe lockdown box which will be given families across Norfolk who have children with special educational needs and disabilty (SEND) by SENsational Families during the coronavirus lockdown. The charity is fundraising through its SENsational Smies online fundraiser. Picture: SENsational Families

Norfolk-based SENsational Families, which supports 2,000 families with children who have special educational needs or a disability (SEND), has launched its SENsational Smiles online fundraiser for over 1,000 lockdown support packs.

There are about 10 items in each box, which is free for families who are members of SENsational families, and they include sensory-based therapy toys, colouring books, bubbles, slime and puzzles.

So far 200 boxes have been made up and as well as online financial donations the charity is appealing for businesses to donate items for the boxes.

Nicki Price, 40, from Taverham, who founded SENsational Families in 2015, said: “Our team of volunteers continue to work hard to find alternative ways to support our families and we felt these packs might help put a smile on our children’s faces - our hope is that we can provide a tiny bit of comfort in the face of such incredible adversity.”

MORE: How people with autism are coping in lockdown



As well as the boxes the charity is offering support to SEND families through a Facebook support group and online coffee mornings.

It has also launched an online service so people across Norfolk whose SEND children will only eat certain foods can ask for groceries to be delivered via the SENsational Grocery Hunt Facebook page.

Mrs Price, who has 12-year-old son with autism, added: “Coronavirus is an invisible crisis for families of children and young people with SEND. Many will be self-isolating as they are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19, meaning they must stay at home, and this is having a profound impact on their SEND needs.

“This can exacerbate existing issues such as, anxiety or depression, self-harming, substance misuse, eating disorders, domestic abuse and physically violent challenging behaviour. Our families are under immense daily strain without the additional restraints the coronavirus pandemic brings, and so will be struggling to cope with the impact of Covid-19, especially as the virus continues to intensify its grip.”

To donate visit www.sensationalfamilies.org.uk

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

‘Secure your sheds’ - Police warning after mountain bikes worth £800 stolen

The two bicycles were stolen from a shed at a home on Park Road, Lowestoft yesterday, April 13. Photo: Google Maps

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Norfolk hospital sends home first ICU coronavirus survivor

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith
Drive 24