Charity Focus: Norfolk Blood Bikes help the NHS save thousands of lives
Norfolk Blood Bikes
Norfolk Blood Bikes
As part of our drive to support local charities, this week we are highlighting the vital support provided by Norfolk Blood Bikes across the county.
About the charity
Evenings and weekends there is no provision for urgent transport needs for the NHS. Blood Bikes exist to provide this vital service. We are available every night of the year, every weekend, and Bank Holiday. We serve all Norfolk, transporting blood products, samples, vaccines, breast milk and other life-saving medical items to hospitals.
We save hundreds of lives a year. If a patient at a hospital desperately needs a certain type of blood, blood product or even a medical instrument, we will deliver it. Apart from lifesaving and allied patient benefits, our free to the NHS service saves the NHS Trusts we serve thousands of pounds a year.
We support East Anglian Air Ambulance by delivering Blood products to the Helicopter every night. As a charity we receive no government funding – relying entirely on the generosity of our supporters. We have 10 Bikes and 4 Cars, liveried and maintained by us, because our services are mainly nocturnal, we are less well known than we would like. Demand on our services has grown, last year we completed over 3200 tasks, compared to our first year in 2011 of just 80. We'll go no matter what.
Impact of Covid
When lockdown started, significant numbers of our members had to self- isolate or shield long term. This meant we had to operate the normal Rota, plus the additional Covid19 tasks with less people than we would normally be able to deploy.
When the Pandemic started, information about the safety of entering Hospitals was limited, Blood bikers were given the option to decline to carry Covid19 samples. We took the view that since the NHS staff had no choice, we would live by our motto which is: “We’ll go, no matter what”.
During April to November 2020, we delivered 1256 Covid19 tasks on top of the other work we do.
When lockdown started, our normal tasks lessened for about two weeks as the NHS paused Elective treatments momentarily. Because a lot of our tasks are associated with Emergencies such as the arrival of poorly Babies, this dip soon passed, and we are now busier than we have ever been. 2021 was a record year for Tasks completed.
Before and during the Pandemic, we have never failed to complete a task requested of us by the NHS. Ever.
To find out more about Norfolk Blood Bikes and how to volunteer or fundraise for the charity, check out their website: https://norfolkbloodbikes.org.uk/