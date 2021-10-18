How to spot signs of testicular cancer after Norwich City star's diagnosis

Published: 1:08 PM October 18, 2021

Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A Norfolk-based charity has issued advice on how to spot the early signs of testicular cancer after Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden was diagnosed with the disease.

The goalkeeper, who has spent the current season on loan in the Scottish Premier League with Livingstone, initially notified the Scottish club's doctor before the Canaries announced the news this morning.

Barden will now spend a period of time away from the game as he continues with a closely monitored treatment programme.

Following the news Vince Wolverson, CEO of testicular cancer charity It's On The Ball, issued advice reminding people that the disease is "a young man's cancer" with the majority of those diagnosed aged between 15 and 35.

He said: "The best thing you can do is check your testicles once a month.

"After you have had a bath or a shower is the best time as the testicles drop slightly and the skin is looser.

"Take both testicles in the palm of your hand and feel the weight of them, do they both feel about the same?

"They will not be exactly the same weight or size and that is why you need to get used to what is normal for you.

"Look at the size and the shape, are there any changes from last month?

"Check what the skin looks like, are there any new marks, dimpling or rashes?

"Next you need to check each testicle individually, feeling all around each of them not just up and down the middle.

"Roll each one between your finger and thumb and feel for lumps and bumps.

"Make sure you also check at the back of the sac as this is where the blood vessels are and needs to be checked too."

The charity said typical symptoms are:

A lump

An aching or dragging sensation

A pain (such as the sort when you get if you get hit by a football etc in that area)

A swelling or increase in size.

Back ache

The success rate for treatment is 98pc if caught early, with It's On The Ball offering a free text reminder service which can be accessed by texting 'BALLS' to 66777.