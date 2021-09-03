Mass vaccination centres to change opening hours from next week

Published: 12:05 PM September 3, 2021

There are five mass vaccination centres around Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk and Waveney's five large scale vaccination centres will change their opening hours from next week.

From Monday, September 6, the centres will open from 8.30am to 4pm, with the majority open seven days a week.

Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for the centres, which are run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors of our large scale vaccination centres from 8.30am to 4pm, with the majority open seven days a week, and some sites also open one day a week through to 7.30pm, so there are even more opportunities for people who have not had their jab yet to do so."

More than 93pc of people aged 18 and above have had one coronavirus vaccine, while 84pc have had two.

The centres which will open from 8.30am to 4pm are:

Harleston, Paddock Road Surgery

Attleborough, Connaught Hall

King's Lynn, Shakespeare Barn, King's Lynn Arts Centre

Norwich, Castle Quarter

Dereham, Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital

For full details of walk in vaccination clinics (where no appointment is needed) in Norfolk and Waveney visit apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/Form/AllAvailableClinics



