Substance abuse charity told to improve for a second time

Substance abuse charity CGL has been told to improve by the CQC - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A charity which provides services for people battling substance abuse has been told to improve for the second time by health watchdogs.

National charity Change Grow Live (CGL) is commissioned to support people in Norfolk who struggle with drugs and alcohol addiction.

But for the second inspection in a row, the service's Norwich branch has been told it requires improvement by the Care Quality Commission - with concerns raised over the way risk assessments were done for service users.

The inspection, which was carried out in October last year, found that more than a quarter of the charity's risk assessments were out of date and that urine tests had not been taken for five people who later died.

The inspector added: "Staff had high caseloads which meant they were unable to maintain full oversight of all their clients’ needs and were not always able to respond in a timely way."

However, the inspector was complimentary of the way staff members treated people using the charity, adding that they "worked hard and demonstrated compassion and kindness towards clients they support".

And bosses at the charity say they are confident that when the service is revisited by the CQC in March they will already have seen positive strides made to address these worries.

A CGL spokesman said: "Nothing is more important to us than the experience of people who use our services. It was pleasing to see the people who use the service have given consistently positive feedback about their experience in the report.

"We've worked with the team and put a detailed plan in place, this includes a dedicated improvement plan and a new governance framework. We've also put senior support and additional resources in place for the service.

"Our senior leaders and governance team will continue to work closely with the Norfolk team to make sure that the right information is collected and shared across the service and the wider organisation."

Since the inspection, the charity has redeployed staff members from other parts of the country to support the numbers in Norfolk and has produced a "response plan" to address the CQC's findings.