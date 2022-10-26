Addiction service told it must improve

Change Grow Live has been told it is improving - but still has work to do - Credit: PA

The region's main alcohol and drug support service has been told it still needs to improve - despite making progress since its last inspection.

Change Grow Live, which provides care for people struggling with substance abuse issues, has been told it requires improvements for the third inspection in a row.

The service was visited by the Care Quality Commission in May and June this year to see if serious concerns raised in October last year had been addressed.

It came after the provider was given a warning notice by the regulator, with the CQC describing its leadership as "inadequate".

However, following the latest inspection, this part of the organisation was upgraded to "requires improvement".

The inspection saw the CQC visit two of CGL's Norfolk hubs - in Norwich and Thetford - which were described as "clean, well maintained, well-furnished and fit for purpose".

However, it also found that 26 medical records were still overdue - albeit an improvement on the backlog of 134 found during the 2021 inspection.

A CGL spokesperson said: "We are pleased to see the progress made over the past 10 months – driven by dedicated colleagues at our alcohol and drug behavioural change service in Norfolk – has been recognised in the Care Quality Commission’s recent report.

"However, we know that more can always be done to improve the services our charity offers in Norfolk.

"We are focused on helping to improve the lives of people who use our services and we will continue to work with the CQC, Norfolk County Council and local partner agencies to report on the progress our teams make."

The report reads: "Since the previous inspection there had been improvements made to the governance structure and an action plan had been implemented to address the issues found at the previous inspection.

"However, while we saw improved mechanisms for capturing and monitoring information had been introduced, actions had not always been taken as a result.

"Managers had not always ensured that drug testing had taken place in line with the service's policy. Staff had missed opportunities to resolve this issue at face-to-face appointments."