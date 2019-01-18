Search

Chance to have a go on state-of-the art surgery robots at Norfolk hospital

18 January, 2019 - 15:15
Mr Robert Mills, Consultant Surgeon in Urology, with one of the robots. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

The public is invited to join staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) to celebrate three years of saving and transforming cancer patients’ lives through robotic surgery.

The state-of-the-art robotic surgery equipment, operated by a surgeon, carried out the first radical prostatectomy in Norwich on February 18, 2016 to remove the prostate of a cancer patient, and since then has been used on average four times a week to help save more lives.

On Tuesday, January 22 from 10am to 4pm outside the Benjamin Gooch lecture theatre there will be two robots on display in the hospital, and members of the public can test their surgical skills on one of the robots by trying out dexterity tasks and exercises used by doctors when training. There will also be information stands on urological and colorectal cancers.

The four-armed robot and console, which provides a magnified 3D view, is mainly used to carry out robotic assisted prostatectomies. However, it has also carried out bladder removal (cystectomy), partial kidney and kidney removal (nephrectomy) and colorectal surgery.

Any cancer patient opting for prostate removal is treated using the robot and are usually discharged the day after surgery.

Eight surgeons at NNUH have been trained to use the robot, and surgery usually takes four to six hours depending on the cancer site. NNUH was the seventh fastest hospital in the UK to complete 750 cases.

Mark Rochester, consultant surgeon in urology, said the use of the robot to do keyhole surgery had resulted in improved outcomes for prostate cancer patients.

“We are a busy hospital with a high volume of cases. To reach 750 cases in three years is very quick and is a symbol of our highly developed level of expertise in robotic surgery,” he said.

“Robotic surgery has helped us improve our outcomes and provide a better experience for patients. As patients come back to clinic for review we get feedback that their continence and erectile function are better than with previous surgical techniques. Patients are also able to get back to their normal day to day lives more quickly too. The dexterity of the instruments is unparalleled and more than 95pc of patients are able to go home the next day.”

NNUH was the first hospital in East Anglia to perform robotic colorectal cancer surgery which was in 2017.

Irshad Shaikh, consultant surgeon in colorectal surgery said: “We have performed to date 42 colorectal operations for benign and colorectal cancers and have found reduced length of hospital stay for these patients after robotic assisted surgery and our patients are reporting a positive experience and faster recovery.

“The range of movement with robotic instruments enables us to be more precise, which translates into better dexterity and provides superior access with multiple degrees of articulation, mirroring the human wrist.”

