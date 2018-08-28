Chair sought for new NNUH Patients’ Panel

A new Patients Panel is being set up by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals (NNUH) to help improve services, and the position of chair is open for applications. Photo: Archant Archant © 2018

A new patients’ panel is being set up by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) to help improve services and the position of chair is open for applications.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The panel will have 12 members, led by the chair, who will liaise with trust directors and clinical leads to raise patient concerns and experiences.

Chief Nurse, Prof Nancy Fontaine, said: “We’re on a journey of improvement, and the panel will be a key element in shaping how we deliver our services in the future by acting as the voice of our patients.”

The role will require six to 12 days’ work a year and should have experience as a chair.

Current NHS employees can’t apply and preference will be given to candidates living in Norfolk, or with a strong link to the county.

For more information about the role of chair or panel member, email DEBORAH.WILLIAMSON@nnuh.nhs.uk