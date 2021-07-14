News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Center Parcs to keep Covid rules for guests beyond July 19

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:55 PM July 14, 2021   
Three new lodges have been built next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Picture: Ia

Center Parcs at Elveden and other places in the UK will maintain some Covid rules beyond July 19. - Credit: Ian Burt

Face coverings, test and trace details and cashless payments are among the rules to be kept at Center Parcs locations beyond July 19, including its holiday village on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

On Monday, health secretary Sajid Javid said face masks would be encouraged, but not compulsory, going forward.

Social distancing measures and legal restrictions on large gatherings will also be lifted.

But Center Parcs has said it will not be so abrupt with the lifting of restrictions at its holiday villages, preferring instead a "cautious and careful" approach.

The company, which has a venue in Elveden and announced this week it is building a new UK resort, said it had considered guest feedback when making changes through the pandemic.

A notice on the Center Parcs website said: "We request that guests wear face coverings in indoor public areas and in close contact areas.

You may also want to watch:

"There may also be some close contact activities where we require guests to wear a face covering – this is for the protection of both our guests and our colleagues.

Martin Dalby, managing director of Center Parcs UK. copy - Mat Gostelow 6 of 6

Managing director of Center Parcs UK Martin Dalby. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We strongly suggest that all guests bring a face covering with them."

Most Read

  1. 1 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
  2. 2 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  3. 3 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
  1. 4 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
  2. 5 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
  3. 6 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
  4. 7 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
  5. 8 'I'm gutted' - Pub owner axed Euro screening over fears of losing licence
  6. 9 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
  7. 10 'Tremendous regeneration potential': Norfolk boatyard up for auction

But speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, chief executive Martin Dalby said management would not be "policing" that advice, adding that vaccine passports would not be introduced.

Public health is "absolutely our number one priority", he added.

On other measures, Center Parcs said: "We will continue to request details from all guests at the time of booking to support any future requests. However, providing test and trace details for everyone at individual units will now be optional.

"We are now a cashless environment and this will continue.

"All outdoor play areas will be open and indoor play areas will open when we feel it is safe to do so.

"We will continue to provide hand sanitiser and strongly recommend that guests continue to use.

"Government information may change and rules and advice are constantly under review. Guests must check government information themselves to understand any changes or new rules prior to visiting Center Parcs, booking a new break or when considering a date change or cancellation of an existing booking."

Coronavirus
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RTC on A140 near Hevingham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live | Updated

Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Green Britain Centre, Swaffham, closed unexpectedly in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubi

Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus