Search

Advanced search

Video

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites again

PUBLISHED: 16:52 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 12 May 2020

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Archant

Center Parcs has once again extended the closure of all its UK holiday parks, including a site in Suffolk.

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian BurtCenter Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Burt

The holiday firm initially announced a temporary shutdown from March 20, telling customers parks would be closed until April 16 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That closure has since been pushed back twice, and has now been extended once more to Thursday, June 11.

Despite the slight easing of lockdown restrictions, a document published by the government’s Cabinet Office said staying overnight at a location other than the place you live “for a holiday or other purpose is not allowed”.

The extended closure of Center Parcs means customers with bookings, including at Elveden, near Thetford, can ask for a full refund or change the date of their scheduled trip with a £100 discount.

In a statement, a Center Parcs UK spokesman said: “This decision continues to support government advice and our priority to keep our staff and guests as safe as possible.”

For more information, visit the Center Parcs website.

• For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

• You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Personal Finance: I rely on dividends for my income, what do I do?

David Tooley of SG Weath Management on what people who rely on dividends can do for their income. Picture: SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

Most Read

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Three new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly
Drive 24