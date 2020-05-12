Video

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites again

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce Archant

Center Parcs has once again extended the closure of all its UK holiday parks, including a site in Suffolk.

The holiday firm initially announced a temporary shutdown from March 20, telling customers parks would be closed until April 16 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That closure has since been pushed back twice, and has now been extended once more to Thursday, June 11.

Despite the slight easing of lockdown restrictions, a document published by the government’s Cabinet Office said staying overnight at a location other than the place you live “for a holiday or other purpose is not allowed”.

The extended closure of Center Parcs means customers with bookings, including at Elveden, near Thetford, can ask for a full refund or change the date of their scheduled trip with a £100 discount.

In a statement, a Center Parcs UK spokesman said: “This decision continues to support government advice and our priority to keep our staff and guests as safe as possible.”

For more information, visit the Center Parcs website.

