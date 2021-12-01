Have your Christmas party outside to reduce covid spread risk

Norfolk County Council are asking people in the county to not let Covid ruin Christmas. - Credit: ARCHANT

Norfolk County Council has urged people to celebrate Christmas outside where possible to reduce the spread of covid.

With rates in Norfolk at 340 positive cases per 100,000, the risk of the virus being passed on at Christmas gatherings remains high.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: "We didn’t see much of our friends and family last Christmas which is why I’m sure we’re looking forward to celebrating it with them this year.

"Throughout the last 20 months our maxim has been to protect yourself, protect others and protect Norfolk and that is equally true today and moving forward.

"Continuing with those few basic steps of handwashing, wearing a mask and keeping our distance will still help to reduce the risk of infection and stop covid ruining Christmas 2021."

The council suggests that those celebrating Christmas in groups should open windows if indoors or celebrate outside where possible.

People are also being urged to take tests before attending any festive parties.

When shopping for gifts, the council asks those to continue regularly sanitising hands and wear masks, inline with the new covid restrictions.

Norfolk County Council are urging people to stay safe when celebrating this Christmas. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director for public health, said: "We’ve not seen a winter surge in covid figures in the UK so far, which means we’re all hoping to enjoy a more traditional Christmas that we couldn’t last year.

"But Covid-19 is still a threat and the recent news of the Omicron variant reaching Norfolk is a reminder we all need to be careful.

"To keep case rates from climbing and ensure we don’t risk spending our Christmas in self-isolation, we need to keep practicing the good habits we’ve picked up over the last year.

"Taking our Christmas catch ups outside over hot drinks, or making sure we keep windows open and ventilation clear indoors, can help keep case rates at their current levels and holiday plans on track."

It was announced that the Omicron covid variant had reached Norfolk on November 30, with a case confirmed in North Norfolk.

The Norfolk case was among eight cases confirmed that day.