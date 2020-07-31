Search

Former Norwich City star opens refurbished games court

PUBLISHED: 10:52 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 31 July 2020

Former Norwich City star Cedric Anselin attends the reopening of NSFT's sport court. Picture: NSFT

A former Norwich City star was the guest of honour at the reopening of a mental health unit’s £7,500 refurbished sports court.

Former Norwich City star Cedric Anselin attends the reopening of NSFT's sport court. Picture: NSFT

Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) gave the “outdated” court at Northside House, in Thorpe, a new lease of life so service users enjoy sports including football and tennis.

Former Norwich City midfielder Cedric Anselin attended the reopening last Friday - on his 43rd birthday - to witness service users taking part in a football challenge and penalty shoot out.

The retired French international, who himself has suffered with severe depression, said: “Exercise is very important for mental health. This is a great facility. Being outside and exercising can be the highlight of the day for some people – for me, it resets a button in my mind.”

Following the challenge he presented the winner with a signed ball.

Emma Lewis, head of secure and forensic services with NSFT, said: “Physical activity is important for mental health and wellbeing and forms part of our proactive approach to care and treatment.

“The day helped to build positive relationships which in turn support continued recovery.”

