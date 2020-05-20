CCG thanks volunteers delivering PPE to GP surgeries

Norwich Door to Door driver Gary Squires delivering PPE items across Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk and Waveney CCG Archant

Norwich Door to Door volunteers and vehicles are among those ensuring frontline staff have the vital kit and is in addition to the national PPE ordering process.

Alongside Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, the volunteers have been supporting the area’s clinical commissioning group (CCG) to drop off supplies.

Ian Elliott, CEO of Norwich Door to Door said: “We are really pleased to be able to support the NHS in this way by getting these vital supplies those who need it by transporting PPE across Norfolk and Waveney in our mini buses.”

More: How charities and front-line support groups can get PPE

Practices are asked to apply first for national funding but if they find themselves running low can ask the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group for support.

Melanie Craig, chief officer of the CCG, said: “This means that our staff can focus their time and energy on helping patients and supporting front line services.”

During the pandemic, the Norfolk Resilience Forum (NRF), received offers of PPE from 180 companies which is distributed to those in need.

Local businesses interested in manufacturing PPE please can fill in a contact form at https://newanglia.co.uk/data-capture-for-ppe-supply-duringcovid/