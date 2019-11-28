Search

Families given just two days to move relatives out of care home

PUBLISHED: 06:30 29 November 2019

Doreen Wakefield, pictured with daughter Susan Nobbs, had to be moved twice in a couple of months following the sudden closures of Mead Lodge and Cawston Lodge care homes. Picture: Susan Nobbs

Susan Nobbs

Families were given just two days to move their relatives out of a care home which was closed amid safety fears.

Doreen Wakefield, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, lived at Cawston Lodge for three months before it closed. Picture: ArchantDoreen Wakefield, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, lived at Cawston Lodge for three months before it closed. Picture: Archant

Cawston Lodge, in Paul Engelhard Way, Cawston, shuts its doors on Friday, November 22, after just six months.

It closed after Norfolk County Council terminated its contract with JNS Holdings, which runs the care home, over concerns with the quality of service.

The announcement came as a shock to Susan Nobbs, 61, whose mother Doreen Wakefield had to be moved twice after her previous care home also shut.

Ms Wakefield, 86, who suffers from dementia, had been living at Cawston Lodge since August 12 this year.

Mead Lodge, in Buxton, closed on August 14, 2019. Picture: Mead HouseMead Lodge, in Buxton, closed on August 14, 2019. Picture: Mead House

She was a resident at Mead Lodge, in Buxton, for three months before it closed at short notice on August 14 over concerns with the safety and welfare of service users.

She moved to Cawston Lodge and Ms Nobbs, from the Heartsease, said her mother enjoyed staying there.

"The carers were excellent and very friendly," she said. "It was a really nice atmosphere."

But last Wednesday a social worker called Ms Nobbs stating the care home would close on Friday.

Ms Nobbs said: "If you take your relative out of a care home you have to give 28 days notice - they gave us two days. "I feel so angry and absolutely disgusted."

Ms Wakefield was moved to St Mary's Care Home in Crostwick on Thursday, November 21 - the day before her 86th birthday.

"With her Alzheimer's, familiarity is so important so the move has taken a toll on her health," Ms Nobbs said.

A manager at Cawston Lodge, said that while there were concerns when she arrived on October 1, there had been improvements made ever since.

She said the number of staff, including carers, went up from five to 17.  "The owners were supportive and tried to make sure none of the residents were at risk or were neglected," she said.

A council spokesman said it moved 12 residents into new homes last week.

He said: "Following discussions with the owners of Cawston Lodge last week the council lacked confidence that the home could adequately meet people's needs in the short term.

"As a result, we took swift action to identify alternative appropriate care arrangements for all those living at the home. Over the following days we were able to provide permanent new homes for every resident."

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) states on its website that is carrying out a review of the care home and a report is due to be published.

