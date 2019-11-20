Search

Care home to close just six months after opening

PUBLISHED: 16:21 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 20 November 2019

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

A care home is set to close after only six months due to concerns over the quality of service.

Cawston Lodge, in Paul Engelhard Way, Cawston, opened in May this year with rooms for 36 residents.

But Norfolk County Council said it had terminated its contract with JNS Care Holdings, which runs the care home.

Arrangements are now being made to move the current residents.

A council spokesman said: "Norfolk County Council became aware of concerns regarding the quality of services provided at Cawston Lodge and, after working with the provider to resolve these, has taken the decision to terminate the contract with JNS Care Holdings Limited.

"We understand that this kind of uncertainty can cause anxiety to residents and their families, and the county council's adult social care team is working closely with them and the provider to ensure appropriate levels of care and safety are monitored and maintained."

According to Companies House, London-based JNS Care Holdings was formed in October last year and is run by medical student Natasha Sondhi and accountant Praladh Sondhi.

The care home was registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on May 9 after the building had stood empty for a decade.

The CQC states on its website that is carrying out a review of the care home and a report is due to be published. It has not inspected the home previously.

The care home was originally built in 2009 with 42 beds as part of a new housing estate in the village, but the company behind it went into administration.

It was then took over by Florence Care Ltd and was registered with the CQC in June 2013 as Cawston Care Home.

It was supposed to open by the end of 2014 but remained empty until May this year.

Speaking at the time of opening, manager Lisa Hubbard said around 15 members of staff were recruited from Cawston and the surrounding villages.

It has not yet been revealed when the care home will close and what arrangements are being made for the staff.

Cawston Lodge declined to comment.

The CQC did not respond to requests for comment.

