Free carers event to be held at Norwich care home

Cavell Court care home in Cringleford. Photo: Care UK Care UK

A care home in Cringleford is inviting the local community to a free event offering support and advice to family carers.

On November 14, from 1.30pm to 4pm, the team at Care UK’s Cavell Court on Dragonfly Lane is welcoming people to its first Communication for Carers event, designed to help local family carers to get to know each other and share ideas and experiences.

Gina Brown from Age UK Norwich will be hosting the interactive workshop and will discuss the different types of dementia, behaviour changes in loved ones, and tools for effective communication.

Carers are also encouraged to bring their loved ones along to the event, who will be able to take part in a range of activities delivered specially by Cavell Court’s lifestyle team.

For further information on Cavell Court, or to book a free place, call customer relations manager, Samantha Woods on 01603 856 835, or email samantha.woods@careuk.com