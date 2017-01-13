Search

Advanced search

Norfolk vet insists cats can’t carry coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:16 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 14 April 2020

Confusion over whether or not millions of cats should be placed on lockdown even crashed the British Veterinary Associations website. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Confusion over whether or not millions of cats should be placed on lockdown even crashed the British Veterinary Associations website. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2013

A Norfolk vet has said vulnerable cat owners may want to refrain from stroking their pets - but that there is no evidence felines carry the virus.

Chris Tomlinson of Westover Veterinary Practice in North Walsham. Picture: Westover Veterinary Practice.Chris Tomlinson of Westover Veterinary Practice in North Walsham. Picture: Westover Veterinary Practice.

Reports that a tiger in a New York zoo and a number of cats in China and Belgium have got the coronavirus have raised concerns among pet lovers everywhere.

And confusion over whether or not millions of cats should be placed on lockdown even crashed the British Veterinary Association’s website last week as owners sought reassurance.

But Chris Tomlinson, director at Westover Vets based at the Small Animal practice in North Walsham, said there was no need to panic.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Tomlinson said people who were self-isolating with suspected Covid-19 or flu-like symptoms could nonetheless choose to keep their cat indoors.

He said: “This is because cats’ fur, like any surface, can be a source of transmission for the virus. A particularly friendly cat may move from an infected household to a non-infected household, bringing the transmission with them.”

Mr Tomlinson said the decision to keep a cat indoors should be weighed against the stress this may cause.

He said: “An active cat used to accessing outdoors may be caused undue stress by being kept in. It may be preferable if someone is confirmed or suspected of being infected with Covid-19 to refrain from stroking or handling their pets, and staying isolated from the rest of the household within the home.”

Mr Tomlinson said that despite a Chinese study that showed cats were suspectable to the coronavirus and may be able to transmit the virus to other cats, there was no evidence that an infected cat could pass on the virus to a human.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

‘Secure your sheds’ - Police warning after mountain bikes worth £800 stolen

The two bicycles were stolen from a shed at a home on Park Road, Lowestoft yesterday, April 13. Photo: Google Maps

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

Norfolk vet insists cats can’t carry coronavirus

Confusion over whether or not millions of cats should be placed on lockdown even crashed the British Veterinary Associations website. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24