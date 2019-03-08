Village rallies round for hospice appeal

An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice Priscilla Bacon Hospice

A radio interview inspired villagers to stage a coffee morning, raising more than £3,000 for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice (PBH) appeal.

Hearing the appeal's head of fundraising and communications Hugo Stevenson speak recently about the project on Radio Norfolk, Carolyn Atherton, Sara and David Smith and Ann Gillett, from Hainford, near Norwich, were inspired to help.

They organised a coffee morning with a grand draw at the village church last month, selling more than 3,500 advance tickets and 800 more on the day.

PBH fundraising and events officer Claire Feek said: "I know how hard everyone has worked on this and £3,001 is a fantastic total to have raised. We are grateful to everyone in the community of Hainford and beyond who played a part in achieving this success."