Stroke survivor, 88, brightens care home despite losing use of right hand

Daphne Goddard took up colouring with her left hand after a stroke made her unable to use her right side. Pictured, from left, are her daughter Angie Carr, Carleton House manager Deana Burton, daughter Debbie Winter, director Ben Jourdan, administrator Meg Grover and care coordinator Susan Finch - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A right-handed octogenarian who lost the use of her strong side following a stroke is helping to bring a splash of colour to her care home - using her left hand.

Daphne Goddard, 88, suffered a major stroke in July 2020 which left her unable to move the right side of her body.

The former hospital orderly, from Mile Cross, spent time at the Beeches stroke unit in West Norwich Hospital before moving in to Carleton House care home in East Carleton, near Mulbarton - and to begin with had to rely heavily on her carers.

Now though, she has started giving something back to the home through a newfound hobby - which she only took up after having her stroke.

Daphne Goddard has raised enough money with her drawings to buy Carleton House care home a new wheelchair. Daphne is pictured with her daughters Angie Carr, left, and Debbie Winter - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Gradually, Mrs Goddard has taught herself to use her left hand and has taken up colouring.

Remarkably, while her hand still shakes when she signs her name, when she's colouring, she never goes outside the lines.

After picking up the hobby, she initially began gifting the pictures to the home's staff, as a token of her gratitude.

But with the help of her daughter, Angie Carr, she has now started selling her projects - and is buying equipment for the care home with the proceeds.

So far, she has already raised more than £350 and has bought a wheelchair for the home.

Daphne Goddard took up colouring with her left hand after a stroke made her unable to use her right side - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Goddard said: "The stroke knocked me for six - learning to do things again was not easy.

"My advice to any other people recovering from a stroke is: work at it.

"It is hard, but you have to carry on and with help and support from other people you can take small steps and keep going.

"I spend a lot of time in my chair, so colouring makes me happy, as I am bringing joy to others. It occupies my time and my mind."

Mrs Goddard added her thanks to everybody at Carleton House, the hospitals that cared for her and the police, paramedics and doctors who helped her after her stroke.

Mrs Carr added: "We're all so grateful for the care she receives, so it's lovely that she's found a way of giving back that also occupies her time."