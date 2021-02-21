Praise for charity's free service to get people to vaccine appointments

Published: 9:21 AM February 21, 2021

Raymond Lantham, from Ormesby, was helped by Caring Together to get to his Covid-19 vaccination appointment in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk man who would have struggled to get to his coronavirus vaccine has praised a charity's support which "treated him like a lord".

Caring Together is providing free support for people looking after a family member or friend, so they and the person they care for can get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Raymond Lantham, 72, from Ormesby, needed to travel to Park Surgery in Great Yarmouth, on February 12, but said he would have struggled due to his mobility issues.

Caring Together co-ordinated the taxi, a care worker to push Mr Lantham's wheelchair and arranged his journey home after his appointment.

He said: “They were absolutely brilliant. I was treated like a lord. They came to the door, put me in a wheelchair and wheeled me to the taxi.

“It was first class. There was no way that I could have walked that far.

The 72-year-old said he was grateful for the charity organising every aspect to get him to his appointment.

Mr Lantham said: “I would have got there somehow because it is important to get the vaccine. Everything was organised for me and they told me what time I needed to be ready for.

“I couldn’t fault them enough, I cannot wait until I have to go for my second injection, I would certainly use them again."

Behind the scenes dealing with requests like Mr Lantham's is Lizzie Hindler, executive assistant at Caring Together, and her colleague Annie Gault.

The main ways the charity help is by organising transport or providing a care worker to provide extra help if needed.

Mrs Hindler said: "The coronavirus pandemic has changed so many things for carers, and many were already facing a lot of challenges. It is good to be able to make this part if it easier for them. And we hope the vaccination programme does give light at the end of the tunnel for carers and the people they look after.

"It is not just if they can’t make an appointment, if it is a struggle or challenge we can help. We can arrange a taxi, make sure it waits for them, and then takes them home. We take care of that being arranged and paid for. As well as organising a care worker to help if needed."

To receive support call Caring Together on 0345 241 0954 or email hello@caringtogether.org

The charity is currently fundraising through its Walk your walk for carers in March to further support carers. For more information visit www.caringtogether.org/wywfc