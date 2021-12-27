News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Carers urged to join survey to shape Norfolk and Waveney services

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:30 PM December 27, 2021
Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Norfolk and Waveney’s thousands of carers are being urged to share their views and experiences to help shape the future support they are given.

Carers Voice wants carers to reflect on their role, and what both they and the people they look after need.

It is running an online survey at www.carersvoice.org and has held some focus groups, with more organised next month with the help of Healthwatch Norfolk.

Any carers who take part will get a £15 voucher for their time.

Sharon Brooks, chief officer at Carers Voice, said: "It is important that local support services respond to the needs of carers and those they care for.

"The findings from this survey and focus groups will help to develop a new All Carers Strategy covering Norfolk and Waveney to ensure future services are provided which carers want and need."

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for people to share their thoughts and ideas and is part of a valuable process to ensure they get the correct support and help in the future."

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's devastating': Shock after woman dies in A148 crash
  2. 2 Five major projects for Norwich next year
  3. 3 Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row
  1. 4 Have you seen Juno? Search still on for beloved rescue dog
  2. 5 Jailed in Norfolk this week: People smuggling gang and drug producer
  3. 6 City boss Smith pulls no punches after 5-0 Arsenal rout
  4. 7 Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout
  5. 8 Cat found taped in a cardboard box given loving home for Christmas
  6. 9 'I could imagine retiring there one day': Darkness frontman's hometown love
  7. 10 From Western Link to windfarms: Five major projects for Norfolk in 2022
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout at Thetford. Pic

Woman dies after crash on A148

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Steve Keal, who lives in Thelverton near Diss

Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Louis David Edward Brighton was born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Christmas Day. 

Christmas

‘A miracle’: Babies born in Norfolk on Christmas Day

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tim Krul of Norwich City applauds the traveling support at Tottenham

Tim Krul confirms he has tested positive for Covid second time this year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon