Carers urged to join survey to shape Norfolk and Waveney services

Norfolk and Waveney’s thousands of carers are being urged to share their views and experiences to help shape the future support they are given.

Carers Voice wants carers to reflect on their role, and what both they and the people they look after need.

It is running an online survey at www.carersvoice.org and has held some focus groups, with more organised next month with the help of Healthwatch Norfolk.

Any carers who take part will get a £15 voucher for their time.

Sharon Brooks, chief officer at Carers Voice, said: "It is important that local support services respond to the needs of carers and those they care for.

"The findings from this survey and focus groups will help to develop a new All Carers Strategy covering Norfolk and Waveney to ensure future services are provided which carers want and need."

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for people to share their thoughts and ideas and is part of a valuable process to ensure they get the correct support and help in the future."