Caring colleague wins top award for Dereham care home

From left to right: Award's presenter Brendan Cole, Katrina Rackham, Carer, Sanford House and David Crewe from award sponsors Onecall24 Ltd, at the Caring Homes Group Recognition Awards: celebrating 25 years' in business. Picture: Michael Hogan www.Alistphoto.co.uk

A care home in Dereham is celebrating success at the Caring Homes Group Recognition Awards.

The awards, which took place in Oxfordshire saw a member of staff in Sanford House Care Home in Dereham win a prize.

Katrina Rackham won Carer of the Year, for being a credit to her profession, the judges noted that she truly represents all things care and provides the highest standard of care to her residents.

Ms Rackham said: "I'm so pleased to have won this award! There are over 5700 employees at Caring Homes Group, to be recognised for the work that I do is astonishing."

The award was announced by professional Strictly Come dancer, Brendan Cole.

Paul Jeffery, CEO, Caring Homes Group, said: "It is very important that we celebrate success, not only of our finalists but also the successes achieved every day by thousands of our colleagues caring for some of the most vulnerable in our society."