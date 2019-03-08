Line up announced for Norfolk's newest care event

Dr Jenifer Bute will be speaking at the Norfolk Care Conference next month. Photo: Submitted Archant

The line up has been confirmed for Norfolk’s newest care conference, aimed at giving carers and families the chance to learn more about adult social care.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nadra Ahmed OBE will be speaking at the Care Norfolk conference next month. Photo: Submitted Nadra Ahmed OBE will be speaking at the Care Norfolk conference next month. Photo: Submitted

The Care for Norfolk conference will take place on May 22 at Norwich City Football Club on Carrow Road, from 9.30am until 4pm.

A number of speakers have been confirmed for the event, including Nadra Ahmed OBE, who is chair of the National Care Association.

Ms Ahmed was made an OBE for her services to social care in 2006 after more than 35 years in the field.

Amongst other charities, she is a trustee of Parkinson's UK and provides advice on care related issues to numerous government departments.

Mick Feather, previously CQC, will be speaking at the Care Norfolk conference next month. Photo: Submitted Mick Feather, previously CQC, will be speaking at the Care Norfolk conference next month. Photo: Submitted

Dr Jennifer Bute, a former-medical doctor living with early onset dementia, will also be speaking at the event.

Drawing from her recently published book Dementia from the Inside: A Doctor's Personal Journey of Hope, Dr Bute will be providing insight into how life might be improved for those with the condition.

The story was turned into a Radio 4 documentary, which was described as “no-nonsense and life affirming” in a Guardian review.

■ To exhibit, email info@carefornorfolkconference.co.uk or visit www.carefornorfolkconference.co.uk