Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New event to help families and care providers learn more about health and social care

PUBLISHED: 14:40 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 07 April 2019

A new Care for Norfolk conference is taking place in Norwich, following in the same footsteps as the former Norfolk Care Convention. Picture: Nick Butcher

A new Care for Norfolk conference is taking place in Norwich, following in the same footsteps as the former Norfolk Care Convention. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A new event is inviting care providers as well as families to learn more about adult social care.

The Care for Norfolk conference will take place on May 22 at Norwich City Football Club in Carrow Road, from 9.30am until 4pm.

The conference is being organised by Anglian Training, after it saw the success of Norfolk County Council’s care convention which stopped running in 2017.

There will be a number of speakers talking at the event and exhibitions on display, including a talk by a retired GP with early onset dementia and a former Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspector.

Organiser Kelsea Vinall said: “There was a lot of people in the care sector that found it beneficial so we are relaunching our own conference with the county council’s support.  “It is a good event for members of the public to find out more about what the care sector is like.”

To exhibit at the conference or to find more information, email info@carefornorfolkconference.co.uk or visit www.carefornorfolkconference.co.uk.

Most Read

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Norwich church hall built in wrong place served with new enforcement notice

The new church hall extension at Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Grieving mother’s shock after daughter’s ‘wake’ is cancelled by pub the day before the funeral

Annie Smith with her daughters Miranda (left) and Olivia. Picture: Sara Lock

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith praises Prince Philip’s ‘amazing’ attitude after Norfolk crash

Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he showed an unflappable attitude after his car crash in Norfolk. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith praises Prince Philip’s ‘amazing’ attitude after Norfolk crash

Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he showed an unflappable attitude after his car crash in Norfolk. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Paddy Davitt verdict: A coronation without the crown prince beckons

Daniel Farke mulls over what next after Emi Buendia's red card in Norwich City's 4-0 win over QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I fell in love with the place’- photographer captures stunning images of Norfolk village

The Northern Lights at Thornham taken in 2016. Photo: Gary Pearson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists