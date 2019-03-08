New event to help families and care providers learn more about health and social care

A new Care for Norfolk conference is taking place in Norwich, following in the same footsteps as the former Norfolk Care Convention. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

A new event is inviting care providers as well as families to learn more about adult social care.

The Care for Norfolk conference will take place on May 22 at Norwich City Football Club in Carrow Road, from 9.30am until 4pm.

The conference is being organised by Anglian Training, after it saw the success of Norfolk County Council’s care convention which stopped running in 2017.

There will be a number of speakers talking at the event and exhibitions on display, including a talk by a retired GP with early onset dementia and a former Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspector.

Organiser Kelsea Vinall said: “There was a lot of people in the care sector that found it beneficial so we are relaunching our own conference with the county council’s support. “It is a good event for members of the public to find out more about what the care sector is like.”

To exhibit at the conference or to find more information, email info@carefornorfolkconference.co.uk or visit www.carefornorfolkconference.co.uk.