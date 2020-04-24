Video

Stunning pub mural salutes heroics of Captain Tom Moore

Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Picture: Jackie Gillman Archant

An artist has painted a mural on the side of a Thetford pub saluting the efforts of Captain Tom Moore.

Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Picture: Jackie Gillman Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Picture: Jackie Gillman

Lee Stroble spent several days perfecting his design at The Black Horse after Captain Tom successfully walked 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

The war veteran, who has captured the hearts of the nation, initially set out to raise £1,000 ahead of his 100th birthday, but has so far received more than £28m in donations.

Having undertaken the challenge in 10-lap bursts across his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Capt Tom completed his 100th lap on Friday, April 17 - well in advance of his birthday on April 30.

War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Now the 99-year-old’s achievement has been celebrated in the form of a stunning mural at the pub off Magdalen Street, including a rainbow which has become a symbol of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Terry Gillman, landlord at The Black Horse for the last six years alongside his wife, Pam, said the artwork was a way of raising spirits amid unprecedented circumstances.

“Lee does a couple of murals for us every year for St George’s Day and Remembrance,” said Mr Gillman, who has been delivering takeaway meals dressed as St George.

“With what’s going on at the moment we thought it would only be right to do something a bit different. After Captain Tom did his walk, a tribute to him was the only thing we could do.

“Of course we had to include the NHS in some way as well given the fantastic job it is doing. The wall is simply a show of our appreciation.”

Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Pictured is the pub's team clapping for carers. Picture: Jackie Gillman Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Pictured is the pub's team clapping for carers. Picture: Jackie Gillman

Capt Tom is no stranger to being featured by Norfolk artists, with his face young and old adorning the van of Wymondham-based ‘graffilthy’ artist Ruddy Muddy in recent days.

The man himself even thanked Gorleston artist Rebecca Osborne after spotting her Capt Tom cartoon with the accompanying caption ‘some superheroes don’t wear capes... they wear medals’.

“What an achievement it has been for a man of his age,” added Mr Gillman. “It is unbelievable and everyone can learn from what he’s done.

War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, with his family after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, with his family after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

“At times like this when the older generation is being advised to stay indoors and he achieves a feat like that, it is an inspiration to everybody.”

