Search

Advanced search

Video

Stunning pub mural salutes heroics of Captain Tom Moore

PUBLISHED: 10:11 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 24 April 2020

Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Picture: Jackie Gillman

Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Picture: Jackie Gillman

Archant

An artist has painted a mural on the side of a Thetford pub saluting the efforts of Captain Tom Moore.

Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Picture: Jackie GillmanArtist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Picture: Jackie Gillman

Lee Stroble spent several days perfecting his design at The Black Horse after Captain Tom successfully walked 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

The war veteran, who has captured the hearts of the nation, initially set out to raise £1,000 ahead of his 100th birthday, but has so far received more than £28m in donations.

Having undertaken the challenge in 10-lap bursts across his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Capt Tom completed his 100th lap on Friday, April 17 - well in advance of his birthday on April 30.

War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA ImagesWar veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Now the 99-year-old’s achievement has been celebrated in the form of a stunning mural at the pub off Magdalen Street, including a rainbow which has become a symbol of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: ‘Let’s see how far it can go’ - why rainbows are being spotted in windows around Norfolk

Terry Gillman, landlord at The Black Horse for the last six years alongside his wife, Pam, said the artwork was a way of raising spirits amid unprecedented circumstances.

“Lee does a couple of murals for us every year for St George’s Day and Remembrance,” said Mr Gillman, who has been delivering takeaway meals dressed as St George.

“With what’s going on at the moment we thought it would only be right to do something a bit different. After Captain Tom did his walk, a tribute to him was the only thing we could do.

“Of course we had to include the NHS in some way as well given the fantastic job it is doing. The wall is simply a show of our appreciation.”

Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Pictured is the pub's team clapping for carers. Picture: Jackie GillmanArtist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Pictured is the pub's team clapping for carers. Picture: Jackie Gillman

Capt Tom is no stranger to being featured by Norfolk artists, with his face young and old adorning the van of Wymondham-based ‘graffilthy’ artist Ruddy Muddy in recent days.

The man himself even thanked Gorleston artist Rebecca Osborne after spotting her Capt Tom cartoon with the accompanying caption ‘some superheroes don’t wear capes... they wear medals’.

“What an achievement it has been for a man of his age,” added Mr Gillman. “It is unbelievable and everyone can learn from what he’s done.

War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, with his family after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA ImagesWar veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, with his family after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

“At times like this when the older generation is being advised to stay indoors and he achieves a feat like that, it is an inspiration to everybody.”

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘Let down in our time of need’: Staff distraught after roles terminated instead of furloughed

The Ivy House Country Hotel has made the decision to let staff go instead of furlough them. Picture: contributed

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Police concern for safety of missing teenager

16-year-old Jamie Holwell, who has been reported missing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Eight more hospital deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 200

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed eight new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

MP stresses ‘moral duty’ to vulnerable over fears around asylum seekers

Security warning signs up on new fencing at the old Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall which is being used to house people during the Coronavirus outbreak Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Stunning pub mural salutes heroics of Captain Tom Moore

Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Picture: Jackie Gillman
Drive 24