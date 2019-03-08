Wellbeing day in King’s Lynn offers support to those touched by cancer

A special health and wellbeing day for people touched by cancer is being held in King's Lynn Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

People who are living with cancer will be able to get important help and advice during a special health and wellbeing event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Macmillan Information and Support Service (MISS) based at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has organised the free event on Monday, April 29 to support anyone affected by cancer.

Cancer nurse specialists, welfare teams and Macmillan representatives will be taking part in the drop-in event which runs from 9.30am - 1pm.

Presentations will be given on healthy eating, physical activity, fatigue support and wellbeing.

One of the people behind the event is Vicky Mitchell, Macmillan information and support manager.

She said: “Cancer does not just have a devastating impact on the individual but also the people around them and that is one of the reasons we have organised the health and wellbeing event.

“We want to highlight all of the support which is available to local people who have been affected by cancer along with offering advice on healthy eating and exercise.

“Along with the presentations, visitors will be able to browse around the market place, which will be packed with information and interactive displays, but they will also have an opportunity to speak to specialist nurses and welfare teams.”

The event will run from 9.30am to 1pm on Monday, April 29, at the King’s Centre, Wellesley Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1QD.

Free onsite parking and refreshments will be on offer. For more information contact Macmillan Information and Support on 01553 613985 or email miss@qehkl.nhs.uk.