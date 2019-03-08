Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Wellbeing day in King’s Lynn offers support to those touched by cancer

PUBLISHED: 08:56 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 19 March 2019

A special health and wellbeing day for people touched by cancer is being held in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

A special health and wellbeing day for people touched by cancer is being held in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

People who are living with cancer will be able to get important help and advice during a special health and wellbeing event.

The Macmillan Information and Support Service (MISS) based at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has organised the free event on Monday, April 29 to support anyone affected by cancer.

Cancer nurse specialists, welfare teams and Macmillan representatives will be taking part in the drop-in event which runs from 9.30am - 1pm.

Presentations will be given on healthy eating, physical activity, fatigue support and wellbeing.

One of the people behind the event is Vicky Mitchell, Macmillan information and support manager.

She said: “Cancer does not just have a devastating impact on the individual but also the people around them and that is one of the reasons we have organised the health and wellbeing event.

“We want to highlight all of the support which is available to local people who have been affected by cancer along with offering advice on healthy eating and exercise.

“Along with the presentations, visitors will be able to browse around the market place, which will be packed with information and interactive displays, but they will also have an opportunity to speak to specialist nurses and welfare teams.”

The event will run from 9.30am to 1pm on Monday, April 29, at the King’s Centre, Wellesley Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1QD.

Free onsite parking and refreshments will be on offer. For more information contact Macmillan Information and Support on 01553 613985 or email miss@qehkl.nhs.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Father-of-two killed in head-on crash with lorry on wrong side of road, court told

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

Multiplex cinema and hotel vision for car park

The former Battery Green multi storey car park in Lowestoft prior to its closure. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich bar to host The Voice UK audtions

The Voice UK coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am. (C) ITV Plc.

Balaclava-clad raiders threaten homeowner and steal 65-inch TV before fleeing in taxi

Police have launched as appeal for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Kensington Place, Norwich. Picture Google.

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Will this be the next retailer to quit Norwich?

Bonmarche has said it has seen significantly weaker trading since the start of the month.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists