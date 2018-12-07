Search

Advanced search

Cancer patients WILL be able to have surgery in King’s Lynn after two U-turns

07 December, 2018 - 11:30
Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2014

Cancer surgery will still be carried out in King’s Lynn after doctors said proposals to move procedures to Norwich would be “unsafe”.

The idea had been mooted after the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) was judged as inadequate and concerns were raised over whether there were enough staff to allow procedures to go ahead.

The initial plans were branded a “travesty and disaster” before being dropped, but a leaked memo last month showed the plans were back on the table - prompting outrage from senior doctors who said the idea to send patients 40 miles to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was “crazy”.

Now, acting chief executive at the hospital, Dr Nick Lyons, said there were other options on the table “given the concern this proposal has caused patients and staff” and moving cancer surgery would not be viable.

He said: “There was complete consensus that moving elective cancer surgery to Norwich for the period of winter could not be done safely and would not deliver the beds required.”

Instead, bosses will discuss creating a new assessment zone and a 23-hour surgery unit, which it is hoped will enable the hospital to run as much of its planned surgical programme as possible over winter while at the same time ensuring the safety and care of patients needing its services in an emergency.

Harald Geogloman, a consultant surgeon at the QEH, previously called a meeting of the Hospital Medical Staff Committee (HMSC) to discuss the concerns.

Then, he said doctors felt the plans did not make sense and that there was a better solution.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Poll Council leader denies ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to £8m golf club

(L-R): Cllr Harry Clarke and Cllr Pablo Dimoglou are calling on Breckland to be more open and democratic. Pictured, Elizabeth House, in Dereham. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Video At last! Daniel Farke lifts Championship manager-of-the-month prize

Daniel Farke is the Championship manager-of-the-month Picture: Robbie Stephenson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Councillor who questioned leader about alleged ‘connection’ to £8m golf club resigns from Conservative group

Cllr Pablo Dimoglou, right, has resigned from the Breckland Conservatives group. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Two kittens found dumped in wheelie bin

These two kittens were found dumped in this wheelie bin in Norwich. Picture RSPCA.

House fire caused by Christmas decorations leaves two people in hospital

Norfolk Fire Service are reminding people of the dangers of Christmas decorations after two residents were taken to hospital after a house fire in Watlington. Picture: Norfolk Fire & Rescue
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast