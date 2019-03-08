Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Updated

International conference held at Norwich hospital set standards for cancer surgery

PUBLISHED: 16:54 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 30 May 2019

Delegates at the cancer conference at NNUH. Photo: NNUH

Delegates at the cancer conference at NNUH. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

Surgeons from four countries gathered in Norwich last week to set new standards for colorectal cancer in order to boost survival rates for patients.

Surgeons from NNUH. Photo: NNUHSurgeons from NNUH. Photo: NNUH

It was the first event of this kind in the UK which reviewed techniques for locally advanced and recurrent rectal cancer. The conference and workshops took place at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital which is one of the largest centres for treating colorectal cancer in the UK.

The event was led by consultant colorectal surgeons Irshad Shaikh and Sandeep Kapur. Mr Shaikh said: "We have brought together expert surgeons from several countries with the aim of setting a standard for colorectal surgery where cancer has spread in the pelvic area. This is an important step in getting the best outcome for patients with advanced cancer and in terms of survival rates and quality of life."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Kapur added: "We have examined a range of surgical techniques, radiotherapy and reconstruction after surgery. Sharing information between surgeons is putting Norwich at the forefront of tackling advanced colorectal cancer."

The event was held jointly with UEA department of anatomy and PelvEx collaborative which is an organisation comprising of surgeons involved in surgery for advanced and recurrent rectal cancer in Europe USA and Australasia. Surgeons attended from Ireland, Turkey and Poland.

Most Read

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

CONFIRMED: Manchester City starlet Roberts joins Canaries on loan

Patrick Roberts with the Scottish Premiership trophy at Celtic Park in 2018 Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Pony dumped at side of busy road in ‘terrifying ordeal’

Buddy has been rescued. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists