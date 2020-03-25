‘Stay home, save lives’ - Canaries keeping in contact with supporters

Norwich City regularly celebrate their Community Hero scheme on match days, pictured are former nominees Siggy Sorboen, left, and his friend Joe Fisher Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City are urging supporters to stick to government guidelines during the coronavirus lockdown, with efforts to help in the community including club players and staff chatting with older fans on the phone to combat social isolation.

Professional football is on hold until at least April 30 in England and the Canaries’ players have been confined to training programmes at home during the uncertainty over when their season will resume.

Supporters have taken to social media in recent days to praise City’s efforts, with reports of captain Grant Hanley, team-mates Todd Cantwell, Tim Krul and Michael McGovern and club legend Neil Adams among those making calls to older supporters.

Over 6,000 of the Canaries’ season ticket holders are over the age of 60 and with the current social restrictions in place to try and slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the club is understood to be working on a range of ways to keep in touch with fans and the wider community.

That has included online efforts, including changing social media profile photos to feature the simple message of “stay home, save lives” and sharing a message to state: “Together with every Premier League club, we urge you to stay at home and protect the NHS.”

Daniel Farke’s team may be without a game to plan for at present but City are still hoping to continue their Community Hero scheme as well, a monthly scheme this season that usually sees nominees carry the match ball on to the Carrow Road pitch ahead of kick-off.

A club spokesperson explained: “Norwich City Football Club are calling on Canaries fans around the world to come together during the coronavirus pandemic. Do you know someone who has done good for your community throughout this period?

“For the upcoming period the club would like to highlight a special Community Hero each week, championing the story of those special individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during these challenging times.”

With no matches, staff intend to use the club’s social media channels to celebrate community spirit, with close to 850,000 followers on Facebook, almost 700,000 on Twitter and over 250,000 on Instagram.

The spokesperson continued: “In light of the current situation, whilst we’re unsure as to when we’ll be able to get our next group of Community Heroes together at Carrow Road, in the interim we will be sure to champion their efforts across the club’s media channels and to the wider world.

“There are no restrictions as to who can nominate or be nominated. If there is anyone that you think deserves special recognition, whether the individual works in the emergency services, is a carer or charity champion.”

For details of how to nominate a Community Hero, head to canaries.co.uk.

