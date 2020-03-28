Video

Here to Help: Canaries director praises ‘great work’ and community spirit

Norwich City director Tom Smith Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Norwich City director Tom Smith has praised the community spirit shown during the coronavirus lockdown so far and urged Canaries supporters to continue helping each other when they are able to safely.

Mr Smith, who is also a trustee of City’s charity partner the Community Sports Foundation (CSF), has sent a message out to all connected to the club as football fans patiently wait to learn when the season will be able to resume - with a suspension currently in place until at least April 30.

“I hope you and your families are staying safe and I hope that you’re starting to adapt to this really unprecedented situation, I know that for many of you it probably won’t feel easy right now,” said Mr Smith, who has been a board member at City for more than four years.

“At the football club we’re so lucky to have such a strong connection to so many of you in our community, whether you’re a season ticket holder or a fan, or whether you’re a member of our incredible team at the football club or the foundation.

“Or perhaps you’re one of the 40,000 people each year who takes part in a CSF programme somewhere around the county. Of course all of those programmes, as well as our matches, have to go on pause and that’s quite right.

“But that means that it’s even more important that in the absence of football we find ways to bring our community together, so is there somebody that you haven’t spoken to for a while, for whom a quick phone call might be the only contact they have with the outside world today?

“Or is there a neighbour who is feeling anxious as they don’t know how they are going to get hold of their next prescription?”

Mr Smith, nephew of the Canaries’ majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones, also backed the Here to Help campaign being run by the EDP and Evening News in conjunction with Norfolk County Council to celebrate and promote the fantastic community efforts being made in our region.

He added: “The EDP is running a Here to Help campaign where they are highlighting loads of great work being done right around the county, by people supporting their communities, so do check it out.

“I know that everyone at the foundation and the football club can’t wait to welcome you back but until then they will be posting lots of ideas and resources on the websites and all of our social media feeds, so do keep checking out what’s there.

“I’ll also highlight PLPrimaryStars.com where there are also some fantastic maths and literacy resources provided by the Premier League for those of you who are home-schooling.

“So, until we see you again, look after each other. Where it’s safe to do so, help each other. Other than that; stay home, save lives.”

You can watch Mr Smith's full message in the video above and for regular updates on the good deeds that people in our region are doing for others, join the Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook.

