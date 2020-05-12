Search

Advanced search

Drive to the coast if you like - but the seaside’s still in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:39 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 12 May 2020

A sign warning visitors to stay safe on the cliff tops at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

A sign warning visitors to stay safe on the cliff tops at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

You can drive to the coast if you like from tomorrow - but just about everything will be closed apart from the beaches when you get there.

An almost empty promenade at Hunstanton on May 12, the day before lockdown was partially lifted Picture: Chris BishopAn almost empty promenade at Hunstanton on May 12, the day before lockdown was partially lifted Picture: Chris Bishop

Updated government rules on the coronavirus pandemic have relaxed the “stay local” message so people can drive to outdoor open spaces “irrespective of distance”, as long as they respect social distancing guidance.

MORE - Which garden centres are reopening in Norfolk and Waveney?

But many coastal attractions remain closed along with some car parks, visitor centres and public toilets, as well as cafes and pubs.

Holkham Estate tweeted: “Following the recent government update, we are carefully working on plans to gradually and cautiously re-open our main car parks later this month. The safety of our staff, visitors and the local community will be our clear priority.”

Holiday lets and second homes remain off-limits. Although there are fears a trickle of visitors have been flouting the rules in north and west Norfolk.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker (inset) who is warning second home owners to stay away after travel restrictions are lifted Picture: ArchantNorth Norfolk MP Duncan Baker (inset) who is warning second home owners to stay away after travel restrictions are lifted Picture: Archant

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said on social media: “I’m pleased to say that, having talked to ministers, north Norfolk’s concerns were heard. From Wednesday there is no limit on distance you can travel for exercise, but accommodation remains closed. Leaving your home to move to another/second home remains against the rules.”

COMMENT - We’re all facing too many questions and uncertainties

The RNLI said there were no lifeguards on beaches and anyone travelling to them should take the necessary steps to keep themselves safe. It said they incuded taking care near cliffs, checking weather and tide times.

Geoff Needham, spokesman for the Hunstanton station, said visitors should not take part in extreme sports like kitesurfing.

“I’m not being a killjoy but they’re not essential activities,” he said. “They are extreme sport, they do carry a high risk no matter how proficient you are.”

Geoff Needham of Hunstanton RNLI Picture: Matthew UsherGeoff Needham of Hunstanton RNLI Picture: Matthew Usher

Each year, the station is called out to rescue surfers who have got into difficulty. Mr Needham said the crew could not social distance from each other or any casualties they picked up on the boat.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency tweeted: “In England, people need to respect our coastline - the sea can catch us all out. Beaches may not be lifeguarded. Follow @GOVUK rules. #StayAlert.”

It came after a Bank Holiday weekend which saw increased calls for assistance, including coastguards, a lifeboat and police being called to a kayaker in difficulty off the Dorset coast. The RSPB’s flagship reserves at Titchwell and Snettisham, near Hunstanton, remain closed.

A spokesman said: “Our priority will be to ensure that we only reopen a reserve when we have everything in place to keep our members, visitors, volunteers and employees safe. We also must make sure that the wildlife that calls our sites home is ready to receive attention after a couple of months completely on its own.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

‘Top-secret’ Cold War tank could be bought by tiny museum

The Norfolk Tank Museum is fundraising £60,000 to buy this Challenger 1 prototype. Picture: The Norfolk Tank Museum

Personal Finance: I rely on dividends for my income, what do I do?

David Tooley of SG Weath Management on what people who rely on dividends can do for their income. Picture: SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

Most Read

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

Another 28 Norfolk care home coronavirus deaths

The latest figures by the ONS reveal an increase in deaths in Norfolk's care homes. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin
Drive 24