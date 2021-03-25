News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

Confusion over when vaccination of under-50s can begin

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:21 PM March 25, 2021   
Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Conna

There is confusion over whether under-50s can begin receiving their coronavirus jabs - Credit: Danielle Booden

There is confusion over when surgeries in the region can begin offering coronavirus jabs to under-50s after one practice was told it did not have permission. 

The Humbleyard Practice, based in Cringleford, has been instructed not to vaccinate anyone in priority group 10 until the next phase of the rollout has officially started.

The new Cringleford Primary School at Roundhouse Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Humbleyard Practice, in Cringleford, has been told not to vaccinate under-50s - Credit: Denise Bradley

Cohort 10 includes around 21 million people aged 18 to 49 with no existing medical conditions, and will begin with those in their 40s. 

Some patients from the cohort have already received jabs in Norfolk and Waveney, as well as elsewhere in the country, despite not having health conditions. 

Updating patients via Facebook, Humbleyard said it had written to health secretary Matt Hancock in a bid to move on to the next cohort ahead of schedule.

But that is now unlikely to happen until mid-April after health officials denied its request.

"Vaccination clinics will not run on Friday evening or Saturday as, despite our best efforts, there is no permission to start cohort 10," wrote Humbleyard on social media.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death
  2. 2 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
  3. 3 New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home
  1. 4 Noise warning issued due to training at RAF Lakenheath
  2. 5 Man who started dealing drugs after losing job jailed 28 months
  3. 6 Hunt for dog walker who exposed himself in woodland
  4. 7 Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan
  5. 8 Norfolk's new temporary chief constable revealed
  6. 9 Anger at 'wholesale destruction' of trees beside railway line
  7. 10 Woman stopped by police had Kinder egg filled with drugs

"Please be reassured no vaccine has been wasted, as has been our policy all the way through."

Patient Derek Howell is pictured receiving his vaccination from Joanna Horne, nurse manager at Humbleyard Practice.

A patient being vaccinated at Humbleyard Practice, Cringleford, earlier on in the rollout - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney NHS

The practice added that 500 existing appointments on Friday (March 26) would still be going ahead.

A woman in her 60s, who has been volunteering at Humbleyard since January, said having to postpone clinics was "very sad".

She added: "I cannot work it out because, in some places, under-50s are already being done. 

One of the vaccination stations at the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

GP surgeries are being told not to vaccinate under-50s until they are given permission to do so - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

"Maybe they want to get everyone on a level playing field. Perhaps Humbleyard is a victim of its own success.

"The rollout is at the point where we just want to get it out there as soon as possible."

Clarifying its position, Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it was awaiting permission of its own from decision-makers. 

Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing COVID vaccinations at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hal

The coronavirus rollout has been progressing at a promising pace in Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Danielle Booden

A spokesman said: "We can only open vaccination clinics to people under 50 when we are given permission from NHS England, the government and the JCVI.

“For the time being, we need to focus on ensuring we have vaccinated as many people from cohorts 1 to 9 as possible. All of our efforts are, for the time being, focused on that.

“As soon as we are able to vaccinate patients from cohort 10, we will book them in."

Coronavirus
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sedgeford

Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Munro, landlord of the Coach and Horses pub on Bethel Street

Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
An overgrown house in Eaton, which Norwich City Council is being urged to buy

Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus