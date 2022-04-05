Campaigners 'cautiously welcome' crisis line 111 move

Mental health campaigners have "cautiously" welcomed a crisis helpline being moved to 111.

As of Tuesday morning, people looking to access the region's mental health crisis line can do so by ringing 111 followed by option two.

It comes two years after the service was initially launched as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and since this date, more than 100,000 calls have been fielded.

This has led to the service remaining in place, with it continuing to deal with immense levels of demand.

The 111 move has been welcomed by campaigners, who agree that it will make it far easier for people to access the helpline.

However, the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services has cast doubt over whether the Trust will be able to cope with the demand for the service.

A campaign spokesman said: "We are very concerned, although not surprised, to hear the high number of calls during the last two years, as NSFT does not have the capacity to provide the support these people need.

"We cautiously welcome the transfer to 111 option two because this means that service users and carers will now know the number they need to dial.

"However, this is purely cosmetic without the staff to offer services to those in need, as well as continuing to offer a service to existing service users - often with incurable severe mental illness."

The campaigner went on to call for commissioners to "invest significantly in mental health to ensure that all people in mental distress are offered a service when required, as expected if one is physically unwell".

The helpline was initially launched in April 2020 but until now was not accessible through 111.

But the transfer came into effect as of 9am on Tuesday, April 5.

Announcing the change, Cath Byford, chief at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The change to the phone number for urgent mental health support is all about ensuring people who need quick access to crisis mental health support can do so through a simple, nationally recognised number, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."