'I am never going to lose hope' - All Hallows petition reaches 10,000 signatures

PUBLISHED: 14:17 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 17 April 2019

Jaime Larter pictured with her father Peter Leggett, from Beccles. Mr Leggett suffers from dementia and relies on the service. Picture: Contributed by Jaime Larter.

The petition to save the All Hallows Healthcare Trust has surpassed 10,000 signatures, as the hunt for a new service provider continues.

All Hallows Healthcare Nursing Home, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAll Hallows Healthcare Nursing Home, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jaime Larter, 40, has organised protests, slow walks, hand holds and public meetings to help keep the services running out of Ditchingham and Lowestoft.

The mother said despite great efforts to save the service, she feels as if she is failing to keep the health care provider intact.

“I am never going to lose hope, but I have lost hope that right things will be done by the hospital.

“More than ever I am just cross and keen to find out what the hell has happened,” Mrs Larter said.

Jaime Larter, 40, who set up ‘Save All Hallows!’ campaign group. Picture: Joseph NortonJaime Larter, 40, who set up ‘Save All Hallows!’ campaign group. Picture: Joseph Norton

As it stands, 10 health and care providers have expressed an interest in the services.

According to Cath Byford, who is the chief officer and director of commissioning at the NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG, the interest ranges from providers who wish to take on all the services currently provided by All Hallows, or specific parts of the services.

She said: “All Hallows, supported by commissioners, have held conversations with each of these providers to understand their interest and plans.

“It is the intention that, wherever possible, services will transfer to another provider or providers with little or no disruption to people who currently receive care and support.

“Once bids have been received, these will be reviewed and a decision made on which ones will be taken forward. At this stage, there is no set time line for this, as it depends on the number of proposals received and any given additional questions and information needed to make an informed decision.

Mrs Larter said she is “still not sure what to do with the petition” but is was struck by the fierce community spirit behind the campaign.

“I am really proud of the community, it is amazing the demographic of people that have come together, and also the friendships that have been made in such tragic circumstances,” she said.

The CCG are unable to give details of the providers interested in the service, but assured there will be discussions on potential providers with the local community.

