Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Cruel and unfair' - county-wide block on IVF funding set to continue

PUBLISHED: 14:52 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 07 August 2019

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG has voted to continue its ban on funding IVF treatment Picture: PA

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG has voted to continue its ban on funding IVF treatment Picture: PA

Archant

Couples will be denied fertility services for the foreseeable future as health bosses grapple with a £75m deficit.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has refused to fund IVF treatment since 2017. It says during the last financial year, the move saved it £598,000 which could be spent on other services.

Now its governing body has agreed to continue the block. It said in a statement it will only review the decision again when it has achieved a financial surplus.

It comes weeks after health minister Jackie Doyle-Price wrote to CCGs to warn them it was "unacceptable" to cut IVF. She warned doing so created a postcode lottery.

Sarah Norcross, co-chair of campaign group Fertility Fairness and director of Progress Educational trust said: "Fertility patients in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be devastated to hear that the clinical commissioning group has decided to remove access to NHS IVF permanently - despite the Government's warning that it is unacceptable to do so and that the IVF postcode lottery "blights patients' lives and damages the NHS' reputation".

You may also want to watch:

"In the last two and half years alone, one in five CCGs (21pc) have slashed services by cutting the number of IVF cycles they offer, decommissioning services or introducing arbitrary access criteria."

Gwenda Burns, head of charity Fertility Network, said: "This is a cruel, unfair decision. Infertility affects 3.5m people and has a far-reaching impact.

"It is appalling that Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG is ignoring the devastation infertility wreaks and refusing to allow access to NHS treatment."

The CCG says its financial position has not improved since the original decision was made. It has proposed a raft of cuts to stem its £75m deficit including dial-a-ride, grants to charities and a brain injury rehabilitation centre.

Dr Gary Howsam, clinical chair of the group, said: "Clinicians and managers alike acknowledge that this was a difficult decision to make and would have an impact on individuals and their families, but that in the current financial climate, it was not reasonable to reinstate the service. The Governing Body has committed to reviewing the decision as and when the CCG is operating in a financial surplus position.

"Anyone with fertility problems can still go to their GP who can discuss the treatment options available to them."

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Bond villain’ Farke named Premier League’s hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man arrested for driving wrong way down A11 for 15 miles

A man was arrested for driving 15 miles on the wrong side of the A11 between Thetford and Attleborough. Photo: Police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Reports of offer for French winger wide of the mark

Have Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke got their eye on Alexis Claude-Maurice? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New retail park labelled ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Councillors and local residents meet at the Gateway Retail Park, on Tower Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

CONFIRMED: Canaries seal Amadou loan to add midfield muscle for the Premier League

Ibrahim Amadou in action for Sevilla in La Liga last season Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

Speeding motorists in Norfolk to be targeted in new crackdown

A police officer on the look out for speeding motorists. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Harasser banned from talking to retail staff about his sexuality

James Shand, 40, of High Street, Sutton, near Ely, received a three-year conditional discharge, and was forced to pay £525 in compensation to his victims, serve a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and restraining order. Picture; SIMON PARKIN

See inside £290,000 Norwich penthouse with balcony views across the city

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists