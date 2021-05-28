Campaign to have QEH rebuilt enters 'critical phase'

Published: 1:21 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 1:26 PM May 28, 2021

The chairman of a crumbling hospital has pledged to continue "lobbying hard" for funding to replace it as campaign enters "critical phase".

Almost 200 props are now needed to hold up the roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

But the QEH, which is operating more than 10 years beyond its anticipated working life of 30 years, was left off the list of 40 hospitals given money for new builds or refurbishment by the government last year.

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

Now it hopes to be one of eight further hospitals which will be awarded funding after a government spending review in November.

So far, health secretary Matt Hancock has refused to answer questions regarding when or if the QEH will be rebuilt.

In a report to the QEH's ruling board, which meets on Tuesday, its chair Prof Steve Barnett said: "At the end of May 2021, North West Norfolk MP James Wild addressed the House of Commons urging the Government to consider adding QEH to the list of hospitals being rebuilt.

"This was followed by a motion for Norfolk County Council on May 24 to call for the Government to agree to rebuild QEH being unanimously agreed at the annual meeting.

"We appreciate the support we have received from leaders and senior colleagues from the College of West Anglia, Healthwatch Norfolk, West Norfolk Borough Council and Norfolk County Council in-month and the 6,000 plus members of our local community who have signed an online petition, led by the Eastern Daily Press, in support of our case.

QEH chair Steve Barnett, who has written to MPs appealing for them to support the case for a new hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The trust has started to develop its strategic outline case to further strengthen the compelling case it submitted last year as part of the NHS’s response to the comprehensive spending review. With the support of our local community, QEH is determined to continue lobbying hard to position the trust to be one of the further eight new hospitals to be built when the announcement is made later this year.

"We are entering a critical phase when our aim to provide the kind of sustainable and excellent facilities that our population deserves is being considered at the highest levels."

Some 198 props are now in place at the hospital. More than 6,000 have signed the EDPs online petition.